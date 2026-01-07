Karan Singh Grover Calls Wife Bipasha Basu ‘Best Friend,’ Pens Heartfelt Note on Her 46th Birthday

Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 46th birthday on January 7 and her special occasion her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover wrote a special message for wife and called her best friend. Karan Singh Grover shared rare photo of Bipasha and their daughter and wrote a special.

Karan wrote, "To my most favourite person in the whole wide world, my bestest friend in the whole wide world, the most patient person in the whole wide world, the one I love the most in the whole wide world, to the most beautiful girl in the whole wide world." Wishing wife happy birthday he wrote, "To my whole world….wish you a very happy birthday my monkey. May you shine brighter with every passing year! I love you so much."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the set of Alone and fell in love. Later on April 30, 2016 couple tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Couple welcomed baby girl Devi in November 2022.

Bipasha Basu revealed on Instagram Live in 2023 that her daughter was born with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), characterized by two holes in her heart. The infant underwent a successful six-hour surgery at three months old. Bipasha tearfully recounted the initial five months as a confusing and emotionally draining period, expressing her hope that no other mother would have to experience such a situation. She learned of her daughter's condition on the third day after giving birth.