Karan Tacker channels Sherlock Holmes vibes in striking new photoshoot

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actor Karan Tacker on Monday gave his fans a glimpse into his latest photoshoot, sparking a buzz with his striking new look. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes, praising him for his sharp and enigmatic appearance.

Karan, took to Instagram, where he has 1.6 million followers, and shared a string of pictures in which he can be seen wearing a white tee, black blazer and matching trousers. His look was rounded with a grey round hat, black boots, silver rings and a sunglasses.

His look was similar to that of Robert Downey Jr's portrayal of Sherlock Holmes. Robert's distinctive and stylish detective look in the 2009 period mystery action film 'Sherlock Holmes' included a well-fitted, dark woolen overcoat paired with a classic deerstalker hat.

Karan captioned the post as: "Picking up clues". He gave the geotag of Mumbai to his post.

A fan commented: "Khaki turns Holmes", to which Karan replied, "Hahaha best".

Another user said: "Cast him in Indian version of Sherlockk".

A fan said: "Sherlock Holmes...perfect in scenes". While one ardent fan commented: "Is Sherlock India coming up?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan first featured in the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in a small role in 2008. The romantic comedy film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra under their production banner of Yash Raj Films, starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

He then made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

Karan has then featured in TV shows like -- 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

The 38-year-old actor has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Box Cricket League', 'Farah Ki Dawat', 'Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah', and 'Kitchen Champion 5'.

He has won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

He was also a part of espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The show stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher among others.

Karan also appeared in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita and others.

