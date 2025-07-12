Karan Tacker: Was prestigious honour to be sitting with President, watching ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, July 12 As Karan Tacker along with the team of her upcoming film “Tanvi The Great” watched his upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’ with the President of India Droupadi Murmu, the actor said that her compliment for the movie is his “biggest take back.”

The special screening for the President was held on Friday, July 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt, Karan Tacker and Boman Irani were seen attending it.

Talking about witnessing the film alongside the President, Karan said, "It was an extremely prestigious honour to be sitting with the president of your country and watching the film with her and her office.”

He added: “I must admit she is such a simple humble human being, and her compliment for the film is my biggest take back. It was humbling to see her watch the entire film with us. And this is a day and a moment that is going to be etched in my memory.”

He also took to Instagram, where he shared a picture and wrote: “Honoured to share that our film Tanvi The Great was screened in the esteemed presence of the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. A moment of pride for the entire team. Thank you @anupampkher for making me a part of this beautiful journey.”

The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

The film has powerhouse performers from Indian and International Cinema such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

Tanvi The Great is set to release in cinemas on July 18.

