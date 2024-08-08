Karan Tacker's monsoon getaway is all about lush green landscape, rain-washed scenery

Mumbai, Aug 8 Actor Karan Tacker is on a vacation to hill station Khandala in Maharashtra, with his friend and artist Gaurav S. Bajaj, and has shared the mesmerising view of nature in monsoon season.

Karan took to Instagram Stories, where he has 1.6 million followers, and dropped a video of himself driving on the highway. He is listening to the song 'Dooriyan' by Mohit Chauhan from the movie 'Love Aaj Kal'.

The snippet is captioned as: "Baarish ka mausam, Highway drive, aur Hindi gaane!"

In another video, he can be seen having fun with Gaurav's son Vyom, while driving.

Gaurav captioned the video: "Monkey spotted in the car on the way to KHANDALA."

Karan also shared a view of the property they are staying at. It is captioned: "Such a beautiful place!"

The last video shows the lush green trees around the picturesque landscape. The 'Rang Badalti Odhani' actor captioned it: "We don't appreciate this enough."

Karan made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

He then featured in TV shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

The 38-year-old actor has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Box Cricket League', 'Farah Ki Dawat', 'Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah', and 'Kitchen Champion 5'.

He won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, and Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor