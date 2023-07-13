Karan Verma-starrer ‘Ajmer 92' intriguing teaser unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Makers of the upcoming ‘Ajmer 92' starring Karan Verma on Thursday unveiled the teaser.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates.

He wrote, “RELIANCE ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS ‘AJMER 92’… TEASER OUT NOW… A #RelianceEntertainment presentation, #Ajmer92 will release in *cinemas* on 21 July 2023… Stars #KaranVerma, #SumitSingh, #BrijendraKala, #ZarinaWahab, #SayajiShinde and #ManojJoshi.”

The film was directed by Pushpendra Singh.

The gripping teaser encapsulates the suicides of several minor girls who are raped, leading to widespread panic and hysteria. The story revolves around how grief-stricken girls are blackmailed by powerful men.

‘Ajmer 92' aspires to ignite a sense of empowerment within women, encouraging them to break their silence and bravely speak out against any form of atrocity.

Karan Verma stated in a statement, "Undertaking the lead role in Ajmer 92 proved to be highly demanding, given its profound and meaningful subject matter. The process of depicting the journalist in the movie was a transformative experience, paving the way for new challenges and horizons for me."

Pushpendra Singh, director of the film, added, "For me, it was an emotional and impactful subject. Given the delicate nature of this sensitive subject, it was crucial to handle it with utmost care. We have strived to authentically portray the agony endured by the characters and made every effort to send a hard-hitting message to society."

"Ajmer 92' is a story that depicts the ordeal of families affected by atrocities on young girls, and the shame that the girl and the family have to endure. We are focusing on strengthening the movement of women empowerment and fighting for justice through our film,” Producer Umesh Narwadeshwar Tiwari said.

Reliance Entertainment presents a U & K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures and Little Crew Pictures production, produced by Umesh Narwadeshwar Tiwari. The film will release in cinemas on July 21.

