Karanveer, Chum Darang spend fun evening with Farah, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai, Jan 29 “Bigg Boss 18” winner and actor Karanveer Mehra spent an evening full of fun with Chum Darang, Farah Khan, Siddharth and his actress-wife Aditi Rao Hydari.

Karanveer took to his Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures from Farah’s home, where the get together took place. The first image had Karanveer posing with his “Bigg Boss 18” friend Chum Darang and Farah.

The next had Karanveer and Chum posing with the newly-married couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari. The last was a picture of the two reality show stars smiling at the camera lens as they posed with actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem.

“Kuch nahi badla hum dewaane thay dewane hee rahey. Hum naye shehro meh reh kar bhi puraney he rahey #happy80thbirthday #jawadsahab #legend,” Karanveer wrote as the caption.

Just a few days ago, Karan and Farah were seen together posing for a picture, which suggested that the two will be seen in the filmmaker’s cooking show on her YouTube channel.

The filmmaker captioned the post, "Coming soooonnn.. on my YouTube channel.. me n my favorite contestant of Biggboss18 .. @karanveermehra", along with a red heart and dancing girl emoji.

It was on January 20, when Karanveer was declared the winner of “Bigg Boss 18”, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the "Bigg Boss 18" house.

Along with Karan and Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh had made it to the top 6 contenders this season.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

