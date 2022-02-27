Karanvir Bohra confirmed as the fifth contestant of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra has been confirmed as the fifth contestant of AltBalaji and MX Player’s upcoming show, Lock Upp. Sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote on Instagram, “@karanvirbohra ko hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule! Watch #LockUpp streaming soon on @altbalaji & @mxplayer.”Karanvir Bohra is a well-known face for the Indian audience. He is best known for his stint in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', 'Naagin 2' and 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay'.

Lock Upp’ will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show involves 16 controversial celebrities locked in jail for months without the amenities that people usually take for granted. The first episode of 'Lock Upp' will be aired on Sunday from 10 PM to 11 PM. Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut had announced the show last month and officially launched the show at an event in Mumbai earlier this month. As per the concept, 16 popular celebrity contestants would be locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities while fighting for the winner’s title. The viewers will also be able to interact with the contestants and be a unique part of the show.