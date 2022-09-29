Karanvir Bohra plays spine-chilling serial killer in 'Aashiqana'
By IANS | Published: September 29, 2022 11:36 AM 2022-09-29T11:36:04+5:30 2022-09-29T11:45:07+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 29 Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra, who has worked in shows such as 'Just Mohabbat', 'Shararat' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', is all set to play a bad boy once again in the second season of 'Aashiqana'.
Karanvir will be seen playing a stylish serial killer whose dark humour will send chills down the spine in 'Aashiqana', which will air from October 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Elaborating more about his role & his experience shooting, the actor said: "My character in 'Aashiqana' is very quirky and stylized.
"I play a serial killer but with a funny side to him. Director of the series Gul Khan knows how to style a character. It was a pleasure meeting the cast Zayn and Khushi, such lovely people."
'Aashiqana' is a Hindi-language romance drama series on Disney + Hotstar, directed by Gul Khan.
