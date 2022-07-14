Karanvir Sharma, Debattama Saha reunite for 'Mubarak Ho'

Mumbai, July 14 Popular television actor Karanvir Sharma who was last seen in the Bollywood film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam, appears in a new music video 'Mubarak Ho'.

The actor reunites with his co-star Debbatama Saha in the music video, earlier they worked together in 'Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani'.

As the fans of the actor started showing their appreciation for the music video: "It is really amazing to see how people celebrate each and every gesture we do for our fans. The feeling is surreal and makes you believe in your work even more. I, have been working on multiple projects and music videos have also become my personal favourite. Debattama has always been an amazing co-star to work with."

"We wish this song reaches the masses and hope to do more such projects in the coming days. Music videos have come back in the trend with a bang and I'm sure they are here to stay," added the 'Mangalam Dangalam' famed actor.

The song is produced by Times Music, composed and sung by Soham Naik and written by Meer.

The video released on the official YouTube channel of Times Music.

