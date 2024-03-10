Karanvir Sharma reveals 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' has seen a generation leap; haven't quit the show

Mumbai, March 10 Actor Karanvir Sharma rumoured to have quit 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', however debunked all speculation by saying he has not quit and that the show has taken a generation leap.

Karanvir said: “ 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' has gone for a generation leap, so it’s not that I have quit the show.”

"Usually when actors mark their exit from a successful show, it’s being perceived as if they have quit the show. But that’s not the case. I don’t abandon my producers or my work, nor do I shirk from the responsibilities I take. It was entirely the channel, producers, and the creative team's decision."

Does he think a story leap is considered to be a major concern for actors walking out of the show?

The actor said: "I don’t think a story leap, unless necessary, should be taken forward because the audience connects with those characters for so long. To have somebody else replace them, will either bring in a new audience or let go of that audience as well.”

"But if it works, and the story is even more captivating than its previous season, then even the previous audience might stick around. In this industry, anything can happen," he added.

"I, have been a part of a web series that is made and kept, yet we are looking at a perfect release. In television, TRP drives everything, and that’s a dated format I personally feel.”

