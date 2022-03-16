Kareena Kapoor announces her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film

Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film. The actress took to social media today, to announce the same with BTS videos and pictures. Her debut OTT project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok fame. Sharing the news, Kareena wrote on her official Instagram account, “And so it begins 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim (sic)." Kareena also shared some BTS videos and stills from the film's sets.

The untitled murder mystery is based on the 2005 Japanese bestseller 'The Devotion of Suspect X. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in on the big screen in the 2020 movie 'Angrezi Medium. Speaking about her OTT debut, the Jab We Met actress said, "It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life," said, Kareena. On the work front, the 41-year old will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha.