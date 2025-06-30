Kareena Kapoor celebrates 25 years in Bollywood, revisits special moments from ‘Refugee’

Mumbai, June 30 Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Monday, took to social media to celebrate her glorious 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

The actress took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting cherished moments from her debut film “Refugee.” Taking to Instagram, Bebo posted a couple of her throwback photos from the movie and captioned it simply, “25 years and forever to go …” The post featured a mix of solo pictures of Kareena and photos alongside her ‘Refugee’ co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The Udta Punjab actress also tagged director J. P. Dutta, Abhishek, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher in her post.

The 2000 released romantic drama, written and directed by J. P. Dutta, marked the acting debut of both Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. “Refugee,” which was the fifth highest-grossing film of that year, narrated the story of an unnamed Indian Muslim who helped illegal refugees from India, Pakistan, and present-day Bangladesh cross the border through the expansive Great Rann of Kutch. It was believed to have been inspired by Keki N. Daruwalla’s short story “Love Across the Salt Desert.”

Speaking about completing 25 years in the showbiz, Abhishek Bachchan reflected on reaching this significant milestone and shared that rather than focusing on the past, he is embracing the future with a fresh sense of purpose and determination. He told IANS that he doesn’t believe in looking back

“I want to look forward. I want to think about the next 25 years—what I’m going to do next. That’s done now.” Taking inspiration from his father, Amitabh Bachchan, who has had a remarkable five-decade-long career, the ‘Housefull 5’ actor noted that living with someone who has completed 55 years in the industry teaches you the importance of always progressing and looking ahead.

Abhishek added, “Take your experience and learnings from the last 25 years and use them to make yourself better.”

When asked if he would like his debut film, “Refugee,” to be re-released in theatres, the Guru actor stated, “I’ll have to ask J.P. Sahab. Maybe. He’s the director and producer, so that decision lies with him. As a director, it’s up to him to decide whether the film still has something meaningful to say to today’s audience. I leave that choice to J.P. Sahab.”

