Kareena Kapoor drops BTS pic from 'Singham Again' sets, check Ranveer Singh's reaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday began shooting for director Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film 'Singham Again'.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture from the film's set and captioned it, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S. He is one of my most favourite directors. This is my fourth film with him...and of course not the last ...Ready Steady Go... @itsrohitshetty."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyGNnPMo_8F/

In the blue tinted picture, Kareena could be seen facing her back at the camera facing a car turning topsy-turvy.

'Singham Again' marks Rohit and Kareena's fourth collaboration after 'Golmaal Returns', 'Golmaal 3' and 'Singham Returns'.

Soon after Bebo shared the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented, "this is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU!"

"OMG THIS IS GOING TO BE EPIC!!!!!," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also be seen in a special appearance role in the film reprising their roles Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in the thriller film 'Jaane Jaan' which streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh the film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

She will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's next film.

Talking about Rohit's work front, he will be soon making his OTT debut with the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, the official release date is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor