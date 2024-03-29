Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor send sweet birthday wishes to Vijay Varma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Vijay Varma, who recently starred in the thriller film 'Murder Mubarak,' is celebrating his birthday today.

Several birthday wishes are flooding in from his fans and followers to celebrate the special occasion. In addition to this, the Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also extended their heartfelt wishes by posting the sweetest birthday posts.

The Kapoor sisters on Friday took to their Instagram stories to wish the actor a happy birthday.

Kareena shared a black and white photo of herself with Vijay from their movie "Jaane Jaan," while Karisma posted a stylish picture of herself posing with him.

Bebo shared a picture with a caption that read, "Happy birthday @itsvijayvarma May you keep dancing in all your future films (accompanied by red heart and rainbow emojis) Biggest hug...love you" while Lolo called Vijay the 'sweetest' and wrote, "Happy birthday to the sweetest (Accompanied by cake, white heart, party popper and hug emojis)"

In response to the birthday wishes, Vijay thanked Bebo and wrote, "Only u can make me dance to your tunes bebo ji (accompanied by smiling with heart face emojis) Thank u (accompanied by hug emojis)" He also thanked Lolo and wrote, "Thanks for the wishes and those sunglasses, Lolo (Accompanied by red-heart, hug and face with sunglasses emoji)."

On the work front, Vijay Varma recently appeared in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, which hit theaters earlier this month on March 15. The movie featured Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's highly awaited movie, Crew, has been released in theaters today. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

