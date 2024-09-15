Kareena Kapoor Khan all smiles as her kids Taimur, Jeh seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi by celebrating it with her kids Taimur and Jeh.

A while ago, Kareena took to her Instagram story and treated fans with a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Kareena was seen seeking blessings of Bappa with her little munchkin.

Jeh can be seen standing in front while Kareena wrapped her arm around and gazing lovingly at Tim, who was seen standing with folded hands.

Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous like always in a yellow floral printed suit.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is receiving praise for her performance in mystery thriller, 'The Buckingham Murders'.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' lined up. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

