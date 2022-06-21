Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Yoga Day with Son Jeh

Yoga has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Like Bollywood celebrities, Television stars are also ardent believers in the magic of Yoga. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, many celebs step ahead on social media and showed their Yoga skills. But actress Kareena Kapoor went a little carried away and posted pictures of her son Jeh doing Yoga.

The one-year-old was seen balancing doing Yogasans on an auspicious day. Sharing the picture Kareena wrote "BALANCE…❤️such an important word to life and Yoga ❤️Happy international Yoga Day people …❤️My Jeh baba ❤️" Commenting on the picture sister Karishma Kapoor wrote "J baba" with heart emojis.