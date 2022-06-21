Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Yoga Day with Son Jeh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2022 02:12 PM2022-06-21T14:12:33+5:302022-06-21T14:17:12+5:30
Yoga has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Like Bollywood celebrities, Television stars are ...
Yoga has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Like Bollywood celebrities, Television stars are also ardent believers in the magic of Yoga. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, many celebs step ahead on social media and showed their Yoga skills. But actress Kareena Kapoor went a little carried away and posted pictures of her son Jeh doing Yoga.
The one-year-old was seen balancing doing Yogasans on an auspicious day. Sharing the picture Kareena wrote "BALANCE…❤️such an important word to life and Yoga ❤️Happy international Yoga Day people …❤️My Jeh baba ❤️" Commenting on the picture sister Karishma Kapoor wrote "J baba" with heart emojis.
View this post on Instagram
Television celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Aashka Goradia, Kavita Kaushik, Abigail Pande, and Aamna Sharif are also seen celebrating World Yoga Day by doing asanas. Annually International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21 to educate people about Yoga's importance and the pivotal role it plays in leading towards a healthier lifestyle by rejuvenating our mind and body.Open in app