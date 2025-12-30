Kareena Kapoor Khan clicks a shy Jeh on train: ‘Who that boy’

Mumbai, Dec 30 Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in ‘Singham Again’, is spending her holidays in the company of her loved ones travelling to different places.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her younger son Jeh. However, his face isn’t visible in the picture with the hoodie covering his face.

She wrote on the picture, “Who that boy on the train? (sic)”.

The actress is currently enjoying some down time with friends and family. Earlier, she took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on his birthday.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only Tiger (red heart emoji) 60 years and Strong...Love you lots always (red heart and stars emojis) @beingsalmanKhan. (sic)”.

Salman and Kareena have worked together several times, and the movie buffs love it whenever these two come on the screen together. The first time these two were paired on screen was back in 2005 for the movie ‘Kyon Ki’. The Priyadarshan directorial also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, and Om Puri in key roles, along with others. After that, they once again joined forces for ‘Bodyguard’ in 2011.

The sweet love story showed Salman as a bodyguard named Lovely Singh who gets hired to protect a college girl, Divya. Divya, played by Kareena. Next, Kareena made a cameo appearance in the dance number ‘Fevicol Se’, in Salman's ‘Dabangg 2’ in 2012. The song turned out to be a huge chartbuster. Salman and Kareena last graced the screen together in 2015 with the hit ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has ‘Daayra’ in the pipeline.

