Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her night date with "apple pie"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for food are unparalleled. She always shares how much she loves to gorge on delicious food, especially desserts.

On Saturday, she once again flaunted her love for "mitha." Taking to Instagram Story, she posted a picture of a plate filled with apple pie.

"My Saturday night date with apple pie (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' in the pipeline.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

Earlier this year she was seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in 'Crew'.

