Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and others wishes Manish Malhotra on his 58th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has turned 58 years old today. His birthday celebrations have always been a filmy affair as numerous celebrities often turn up for his birthday bash each year. Being an ace celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra has developed friendships with the top Bollywood stars throughout time. Marking the occasion, his friends and fellow celebrities came in unison to extend their warm wishes.

While Manish Malhotra has been in the Bollywood industry for the longest, he has been closest to Kareena Kapoor Khan like none else. On his 58th birthday, the actress took to her Instagram and wished the fashion designer a happy birthday.

She posted a monochrome selfie of them. The story read, "happy birthday to my manu..love you loads forever" along with a heart and rainbow emoji.

Bollywood diva, Kajol Devgn also extended her heartwarming birthday wish for Manish Malhotra today. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a beautiful portrait in which she was seen leaning on the shoulder of Manish. "Happy happy birthday @manishmalhotra..may we always smile and laugh like this always..ur the bestest" the caption read along with the heart emojis.

The 'Dhadkan' actress, Shilpa Shetty posted a heartfelt birthday wish for the designer with a picture on the Instagram story and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest Manish! May this year bring even more success, endless joy and moments of pure peace. Your talent, kindness and dedication inspire all those around you. Here's to a fabulous year ahead! Loads of love."

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor extended their birthday wishes to Manish Malhotra.

On her Instagram story, 'Call Me Bae' actress shared a photo featuring a trio of herself, Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra. " Happy birthday to the best, love you MM @manishmalhotra clearly always ready to celebrate you."

Whereas on, the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor shared a selfie with Manish on her Instagram story and wished her a 'happy birthday.'

Actor Pulkit Samrat wished the Bollywood trendsetter with an Instagram story captioned, "Happy Happy Birthday @manishmalhotra05 !! Keep getting younger with each passing year..!! Loads of love and a big big hug ! ! " with a cake and heart emoji.

Tamannaah Bhatia too shared her heartfelt wish for the celebrity designer. She wrote, " Happy Birthday Manish. Have a blessed year ahead, lots of love! @manishmalhotra." The 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' actress supported her caption with yellow heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manish Malhotra recently debuted in film production with Tisca Chopra's debut directorial 'Saali Mohabbat.'It stars Radhika Apte and Divyendu in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor