Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a adorable birthday wish for Taimur on his 5th birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan turned a year older today. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a video capturing Taimur’s first steps. In the video, Taimur was dressed in a red and green jumpsuit and was trying to take his first steps while moving towards the camera. In the caption, Bebo called Taimur her sher and stated that there is no one like him. She wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.

Kareena Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday, shared an Instagram Story a few days ago and she wrote, "Covid I hate you... I miss my babies but....soon...will do this." Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai residence was sealed by the BMC after she tested positive. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.