Kareena Kapoor Khan redefines modern elegance at Bulgari's 140th anniversary event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at Bulgari's event in Dubai, showcasing an exquisite blend of elegance and modern glamour.

The Bollywood diva, who is known for her impeccable fashion choices, made a statement in a custom-made blush pink gown by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The actress' ethereal appearance was enhanced by Bulgari's iconic Serpenti high jewellery collection, making for an unforgettable red carpet moment.

The event marked a grand celebration of Bulgari's 140th anniversary and the launch of the brand's Aeterna high jewellery collection, a tribute to timeless beauty, craftsmanship, and the eternal city of Rome.

Kareena, who attended as a 'Friend of the Maison,' shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "Here to witness a legacy of magnificence unfold as a Friend of the Maison. Celebrating the 140th Anniversary of eternity and timeless beauty with Bvlgari's 'Aeterna' high jewellery collection. A breathtaking tribute to heritage, craftsmanship and the eternal city of Rome."

Kareena's gown, a delicate blush pink creation, was nothing short of spectacular. The strapless dress featured a draped silhouette with intricate gathered pleats, accentuating her curves in the most flattering way.

A striking neckline, with the ankle-length hem, added an air of sophistication to the look.

The gown was further complemented by a beige-golden silk jacket, embroidered with colourful floral thread, draped elegantly over her arms.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena's look was elevated by Bulgari's Serpenti jewellery, which included a stunning choker necklace with diamond cutwork, matching drop earrings, and a bold statement ring. The Serpenti collection, known for its sinuous designs inspired by the serpent, was the perfect match for Kareena's polished and powerful aura.

Her accessories were impeccably chosen, with gold pee-toe stilettos featuring embellished straps that added a hint of glamour to her ensemble.

For her hair, Kareena opted for a sleek bun, which perfectly complemented her minimal yet impactful makeup.

The actress went for pink-hued smokey eyes, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and a glowing base with shimmering body contour, giving her an ethereal radiance.

