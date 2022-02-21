Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable post for son Jeh on his first birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet note for her ‘beta’ Jehangir as he turned one. Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena shared an unseen pic of Jeh and Taimur.Captioning the cute click, Bebo wrote, ‘Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today. let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life. #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond.’

Happy Birthday Jeh! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a8WaGmHd37 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) February 21, 2022

In the comments section of Kareena Kapoor's post, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Happy birthday Jeh Jaan ! Love you. Always. And Tim too." Dia Mirza commented: "Happy Birthday Jeh." Kareena Kapoor's best friend Amrita Arora wrote: "Jeh baba," adding heart emojis.Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 last year.Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump which will release on August 2022.



