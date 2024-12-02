Kareena Kapoor Khan shares son Jeh Ali Khan's adorable pics as he plays with her Filmfare Award, "He thinks it's his"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared adorable pictures of her son Jeh celebrating her big win at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

In the pictures, Kareena's younger son, Jeh is seen lifting the Filmfare Award with his one hand while being in a bathrobe. Sharing the photos, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "He thinks it's his but ofcourse it is" in the caption section.

Bebo completed the caption with a hashtag, "Mere Jaane Jaan".

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDELpgvyirN/?img_index=3

The adorable post was welcomed by heart and love emojis from her fans in the comment section. Bollywood actresses shared their reactions to the post.

"Cutie baba" wrote Malaika Arora Khan. Karisma Kapoor, sister of Kareena Kapoor, expressed her love for the post with red and yellow heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor bagged the Best Actress Filmfare OTT award under the Film category for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh's OTT film 'Jaane Jaan'.

After winning the trophy, the actress shared a picture of kissing the trophy on her Instagram feed. Bebo wrote, "Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning...Number -7 and counting.....Night night ..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDC7M1NSSYW/

'Jaane Jaan' starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

This year, Kareena was seen in the films 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

She was last seen in the film 'Singham Again'. Bebo shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in the film. It was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film marked the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor