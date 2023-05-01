Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on sister-in-law Saba Pataudi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never forgets to wish her loved ones on their birthday. As it's her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi's birthday on Monday, the diva penned a beautiful post for her on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback picture of herself with Saba, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday darling Saba. Have the best one ever..."

Soha Ali Khan, too, wished her "appa" Saba on her birthday.

She took a stroll down memory lane and dropped two cute pictures from the duo's childhood.

"Happy birthday my darling Apa jaan." Soha captioned the post.

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession, who stays in Bhopal.

Saba is an active social media user. She often treats Instagram users to unseen pictures of the Pataudi family.

