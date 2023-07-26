Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a nap with son Jeh in park, see pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Tamiur and Jeh.

On Wednesday, she dropped a new picture from her vacation diaries in which she could be seen sleeping in a park on a bright sunny day with her little on Jeh lying on her back.

She captioned the picture, “That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days #The Nap Life #Mother Son Naps.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvKTDp1IZ_0/

Soon after she dropped the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

A fan wrote, “Awwwwww simply love this picture….no feeling is better than this one.”

Another fan wrote, “Such a lovely pic beauty with nature beauty lovellyyyy.”

A user wrote, “Soo cuteee.”

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty.

'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'.

Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

