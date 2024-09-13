Kareena Kapoor says proud she chose 'The Buckingham Murders'; film now out in theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'The Buckingham Murders' is now out in theatres.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

With 'The Buckingham Murders', Kareena undoubtedly surprises fans as her character in this latest film is quite a departure from her previous roles.

As the movie hit the theatres on Friday, the 'Jab We Met' star took to Instagram and said she feels proud of her "choices".

"As an actor, it's the choices one makes...And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama... a dream I have always had to act in or produce one... but here I got the best of both worlds," she wrote.

Kareena also shared BTS pictures from the sets.

The film also stars chef Ranveer Brar.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ranveer, who plays the character Daljeet Kohli, opened up about his experience working with Kareena.

"It was something else. You know, obviously, for most of the shoot, you're in awe. She's the queen of the industry, and working with her was surreal. Her ability to transform instantly when the camera rolls is remarkable," he said.

Ranveer emphasized Kareena's knack for making her co-stars feel at ease while bringing unparalleled expertise to her craft."She has this amazing knack of just sort of, you know, being normal and treating you very very normally."

In the coming months, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again'.

