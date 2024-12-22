Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan, 'Beta' Taimur and Jeh ahead of Christmas celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares glimpses of her personal life, and her latest Christmas-themed post is no exception. Known for her family-oriented updates, the actress delighted fans with a cosy glimpse into her celebrations. Her post featured her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their adorable children, Taimur and Jeh, spreading festive vibes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Jab We Met' actress shared a series of adorable pictures. The first picture featured the name of Jeh on a hazy mirror, followed by the picture of her handsome husband, Saif Ali Khan.

In another, the 'Kurbaan' actor's back was visible while he was going through the lanes of the plantation. Bebo posted the photo with a red heart emoji on it.

Adding to the excitement, the actress then tweeted a closer shot of the Christmas tree with an ornament devoted to Chelsea Football Club, which read "Chelsea Christmas Grotto 2024" on it.

The following photo was of coffee with a heart on it.

Bebo's Christmas photo dump culminated with a nice photograph of her kid, Taimur Ali Khan. In the photograph, the child is seen looking at the well-decorated tree, which is adorned with ornaments, houses, and stars. While Tim Tim was facing the camera, the actress captioned "Mera Beta (my son)" with a red heart emoji.

Kareena and Saif never seem to miss any important day for their kid. Recently, the dotting parents sporty-themed birthday bash for their firstborn, Taimur.

Several videos surfaced online in which Kareena and Saif can be seen engaging in fun games with Taimur and his friends, adding a lively touch to the festivities.

A while ago, a slew of B-towners including Taimur's "bua" Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemma was spotted arriving at Kareena and Saif's house. They looked extremely excited to celebrate the birthday of Taimur, who is fondly called "Tim" by his loved ones.

In September, during a press interaction, the 'Jab We Met' actor got candid about her personal and professional lives, revealing a cute anecdote involving her kids.

When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response.

She said, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. In addition, on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor