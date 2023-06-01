Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' clocks 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : How time flies! Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' has completed five years since it hit the theatres.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Veere Di Wedding' revolves around the lives of four friends Kalindi (Kareena), Sakshi (Swara), Avni (Sonam), and Meera (Shikha).

Recalling the work on the film, Rhea took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Veere Day everybody! Call your girlfriends and tell them you love them! I love you @vdwthefilm you changed my life!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs793I9ovNV/?hl=en

The post garnered loads of comments and likes from netizens.

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja commented, "It's funny you say the film changed your life because it's so natural to who you have always been as long as I've known you - the vision & perspective, the confidence & certainty, the sense of humour & lightheartedness... the film showed all this and acts as proof to always tell your perspective authentically and if so the audience will reward your work."

"I still vividly remember watching this with my veeres for life," a social media user commented.

Earlier in March, Rhea hinted at the sequel to her film 'Veere Di Wedding' with a cryptic post.Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am. "Although Rhea hasn't clearly revealed what she meant by the post.

Speculations around the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel were circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Rhea will be next producing an upcoming comedy film 'The Crew' which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.The official release date of the film is still not announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor