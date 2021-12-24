Kareena Kapoor tests negative for Omicron virus

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Her Covid-19 sample was sent for genome sequencing amid the Omicron scare. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now said that it has tested negative for the new variant.ANI took to Twitter and wrote, "Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation"Bebo had earlier released a statement confirming that she is in isolation.

Her post read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon." On Thursday the actress who is currently in isolation for COVID-19, shared a new update from her quarantine life on her Instagram story. Kareena shared a picture with excitement that features a plate of food along with some butter. Sharing the story, Kareena wrote: "I can't stop eating, makhann." Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora attended a dinner party at Rhea Kapoor's house On December 7, followed by a get-together at Karan Johar's house on the next day. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Rao were then tested positive for COVID-19.On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

