Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Rhea Kapoor

On the occasion of filmmaker Rhea Kapoor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm wishes to the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her stories, "Happy birthday to my forever number 1 producer. Love you always."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared some glimpses from Rhea's birthday celebration and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best I know."

Actor Shehnaaz Gill wrote, " Happy Birthday @rheakapoor," followed by multiple kissing emoticons.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "It's this queens birthday!!!! I hope you reach even higher heights this year, in film, in fashion, in being everything that you love and making everything that you believe in. You're unstoppable. And watching you makes the rest of us feel like we are too. Happy birthday."

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Rhee."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback picture which he captioned, "Happy birthday fellow foodie."

Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love and Happiness in abundance."

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy Birthday. Wishing you the best year ahead."

Ananya Panday wrote, " Happy birthday queen Rheeeee."

Rhea has a big project in the pipeline. She is one of the producers of 'The Crew' which will bring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon together on the screen.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rajesh Krishnan will helm the project.

