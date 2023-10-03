Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi's son Guriq

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Actors Neha Dhupia and Agad Bedi celebrated their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi’s birthday on Tuesday.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to wish Guriq on his big day.

She wrote, “Happy birthday darling Guriq… boy squad goals… love you. @nehadhupia @angadbedi.”

The video showcased Guriq and her son Taimur playing together.

Neha also took to Instagram to pen an adorable note for her son.

Along with a video she captioned the post, “Our baby boy just turned “two” cute … and his mama is outta control! Two years ago on this day the love in our lives and our hearts doubled - … god bless our little superhero … our baby G! @guriqdhupiabedi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

In the video, Neha can be seen playing with Guriq.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in a gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad Bedi was recently seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Neha Dhupia will be seen in ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.’ She will share the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Kareena on the other hand is currently getting a lot of praise for her recently released thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from this, Bebo also has director Hansal Mehta’s next film and ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor