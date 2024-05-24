Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jaane Jaan' Triumphs Over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' on Netflix, Surpasses 20 Million Views

Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut movie 'Jaane Jana' has set a new record on Netflix. Her movie surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' viewership. On Thursday, Netflix revealed the report of most watched shows in the second half of the last year. Companies July to December 2023 streaming data reveals that Kareena Kapoor's movies "Jaane Jaan" and "The Railway Men" have collectively received over 1 billion views globally.

According to the latest report, Sujoy Ghosh's gripping crime thriller "Jaane Jaan" has emerged as the top-viewed Netflix India film, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide with 20.2 million views. Notably, it also secured the 83rd position among the most-watched global titles. This movie marked Kareena Kapoor's debut on an OTT platform and featured acclaimed actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Following closely behind is Atlee's high-octane action thriller "Jawan," which amassed 16.2 million views and secured the 120th spot globally. Interestingly, it arrived on Netflix India shortly after dominating the box office charts as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, "Jawan" kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Vishal Bhardwaj's espionage thriller "Khufiya" marked his digital debut, boasting a stellar cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Despite mixed reviews, the film garnered 12.1 million views globally, landing at the 194th position. Amit Rai's thought-provoking courtroom drama "OMG 2" followed closely at the 218th spot, drawing 11.5 million views. With acclaimed performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay Kumar, this film tackled the sensitive topic of sex education in schools.

The anthology "Lust Stories 2" showcased captivating short films directed by renowned filmmakers and featuring an ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Kajol. Among its segments, Konkona Sen Sharma's "The Mirror" received widespread acclaim, contributing to its 9.2 million views and the 312th spot. Raaj Shaandilyaa's uproarious comedy "Dream Girl 2," a sequel to the 2019 hit, tickled funny bones and crossed the ₹140 crore mark at the global box office. Upon its Netflix release, it garnered 8.2 million views, securing the 361st spot.

In the documentary realm, "Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case" rounded off the top 400 titles, delving into a gripping true crime narrative. Shifting to series, Shiv Rawail's poignant period drama centered around the Bhopal Gas Tragedy emerged as the most-watched Netflix India Original globally. Starring Kay Kay Menon and R Madhavan, it claimed the 139th spot with 10.6 million views.

"Sudip Sharma's gritty crime thriller "Kohrra," featuring Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti, followed at the 267th spot with 6.4 million views. Raj & DK's period comedy "Guns & Gulaabs" shared the same ranking with "Kohrra," boasting an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan. Lastly, Sameer Saxena's riveting survival drama "Kaala Paani," starring Vikas Kumar and Mona Singh, secured the 307th spot with 5.8 million views.