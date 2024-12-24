Kareena reveals her favourite Shyam Benegal film featuring sister Karisma

Mumbai, Dec 24 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared that her favourite Shyam Benegal, pioneer of India's parallel cinema, is the 2001 film “Zubeidaa”.

Kareena took to Instagram stories, where she shared a poster of “Zubeidaa” starring her sister Karisma Kapoor, veteran actress Rekha and Manoj Bajpayee.

She captioned the poster with the heart emoji.

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee too shared a still from the film featuring the filmmaker, Karisma and him.

He penned: “A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidad was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances.”

“I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti.”

“Zubeidaa” also stars Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and Shakti Kapoor.

“Zubeidaa” is the concluding chapter in a trilogy that began with Mammo (1994) and continued with Sardari Begum (1996). The film is based on the life of the ill-fated actress Zubeida Begum, who married Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur and was the mother of the film's writer, Khalid Mohamed.

Shyam Benegal, the pioneer of India's parallel cinema who passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

