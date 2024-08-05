Kareena-Saif back in Mumbai after long vacation in Europe with sons Taimur, Jeh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : After a long summer vacation in Europe, star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday returned to Mumbai with their sons Taimur and Jeh.

They were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. In the visuals captured by the paps, Kareena and Saif looked in a jovial mood as they smiled at seeing the shutterbugs. Taimur even waved at the photographers.

Saif's playful mood with little Jeh is the highlight of the Pataudi family's latest airport spotting.

Speaking of their airport look, the couple kept it casual and comfy. Kareena donned a black co-ord set. She kept her hair in a bun, completing the look with a bold lip colour. On the other hand, Saif was seen in a grey T-shirt that he paired with blue jeans.

On Sunday, Kareena shared a series of pictures from their long vacation.

In the first picture, Saif is seen relaxing with a hat covering his face, and the second picture features the stunning Kareena herself.

Along with the pictures, Kareena added a caption that read, "Chalo ji time to work...And that's a wrap to summer 2024 See you soon My Mumbaiiii."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' in the pipeline.The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

Speaking of Saif's upcoming projects, he will be seen in 'Devara' with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. Koratala Siva has directed the film. He also has 'Jewel Thief' in his kitty.

