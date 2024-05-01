Kareena wishes 'Saba dearest' on her 48th b'day, shares throwback pics

Mumbai, May 1 Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, showered love on her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her 48th birthday, and dropped some unseen throwback pictures.

The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared two throwback photos with the birthday girl. Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan also features in one of the photographs.

Kareena penned a birthday note as well: "Happy birthday Saba dearest...love you...God bless always."

Daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Saba, who is a jewelry designer, is the younger sister of Saif.

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a heist comedy film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan. The film stars Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead alongside Kareena. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma play pivotal roles.

She next has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor