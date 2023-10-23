Kareena's birthday message for Malaika Arora gives ultimate friendship goals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : It's Malaika Arora's birthday today and her loved ones have flooded social media with adorable messages.

"These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our Foothaaaasss.love you Malla happy birthday gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial," Kareena wrote on Instagram, adding several throwback pictures of Malaika.

The first image shows Malaika holding her black heels in a funny way.

In another picture, Malaika and Kareena are seen jokingly holding someone's leg who is wearing boots.

In the third photo, Malaika is hugging Kareena from behind.

Malaika also received a cute birthday wish from her sister Amrita Arora.

She took to Instagram and shared childhood pictures of Malaika.

"Happy birthday my annoying ,regimented ,yoga loving ,insanely beautiful protector [?][?] Stay just the way you are (NOT) love you Mertiii @malaikaaroraofficial," Amrita captioned the post.

Replying to the post, Malaika wrote, "Awwwww my fav pics [?][?][?][?] love u Gertrude."

"Happy birthday Malla [?][?][?]," Shibani Dandekar wrote.

"[?]," Karisma Kapoor wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is all set to judge a new season of dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' along with Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. She recently made heads turn at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

She exuded boss lady vibes in a chic top that featured a strapless design, and a plunging neckline. The top was paired with oversized flared trousers and an oversized blazer. Malaika glammed her showstopper look with a gold statement choker and pointed black stilettos with killer high heels.

