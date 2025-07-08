Kareena's birthday post for Neetu Kapoor portrays the Kapoor family's love for food

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor's family is quite famous for their endless love for food. The members of the famous Kapoor Khandaan often meet with each other and bond over different cuisines.

On veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's 67th birthday on July 8, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a throwback picture of the two gorging on their favourite "sindhi curry".

"Happy birthday Neetu aunty (rainbow and red heart emojis) sindhi curry forever ok lots of love," she captioned the post.

Neetu Kapoor also received a beautiful wish from her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima wrote, "To the most incredible woman I know! I feel blessed every single day to call you my mom! You deserve all the happiness in the world today and always. I love you the most in the world! Happy birthday, Ma."

She also posted a video that boasts images of Neetu with her family members/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with daughter Riddhima in Kapil Sharma's film. The movie marks Riddhima's acting debut.

Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie.

The film's title and release date have not been disclosed by the makers yet.

