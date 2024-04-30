Karen Gillan, Zoe Chao to star in Adam Sztykiel's 'Let's Have Kids!'

Washington [US], April 30 : Actors Karen Gillan and Zoe Chao are set to star in the upcoming comedy film 'Let's Have Kids!', which is being produced by MRC, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, directed by Adam Sztykiel, marks his directorial debut. He is known for his work on DC's 'Black Adam'.

Sztykiel was previously set to make his directorial debut for the Warner Brothers/DC project 'Wonder Twins' before that film fell apart after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav canned the project amid a pullback on streaming films.

'Let's Have Kids!' is about lifelong best friends Emma and Phoebe, portrayed by Gillan and Chao, who decide to attempt to conceive their first infants at the same time so they may navigate the vast unknown of parenthood together. They discover, however, that their friendship is severely strained when just one of them becomes pregnant.

Sztykiel wrote the script with Ellie Knaus. It begins filming this year.

Becky Sloviter, who previously produced the popular comedy 'Palm Springs' and the critically praised series PEN15, is producing the new comedy. Sloviter is producing through her production firm, A Dare To Be Great Situation.

Gillan is most recognised for her work with Marvel Studios, notably the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' trilogy, in which she portrays the fan-favourite character Nebula.

Chao gained notice for starring in the Facebook Watch comedy series Strangers. More recently, she was one of the stars of Apple TV's mystery show The Afterparty, created by Chris Miller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor