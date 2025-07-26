Kargil Diwas Special: Bollywood Actresses Who Saluted the Nation in Uniform On-Screen

On the occasion of Kargil Diwas, a day that commemorates the bravery and sacrifice of India’s armed forces, it’s fitting to spotlight the powerful portrayals of women in uniform on the silver screen. In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where glamour often takes the lead, a few standout performances have brought raw patriotism, duty, and valor into sharp focus. From fierce combat pilots to fearless police officers, these actresses have not only worn the uniform but have carried its weight with pride, power, and passion. Their roles have redefined what it means to be a heroine in Indian cinema—making them cinematic warriors in their own right.

1) Deepika Padukone

In Fighter, Deepika Padukone soared to new cinematic heights such as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Deepika brought gravitas and physical intensity to her role. Her screen presence in the Air Force uniform was commanding, and her dedication to the physically demanding action sequences was evident.

2) Kiara Advani

The trailer of War 2 has dropped recently and Kiara Advani stuns and commands the screen like never before with her power-packed action sequences, redefining the image of a Bollywood leading lady. With precision, grit, and an intensity that holds your gaze, she dives into lpunches, chases, and stunts and intense action sequences with Hrithik Roshan as seen in the trailer. But what truly steals the show is Kiara in uniform—radiating authority, pride, and elegance.

3) Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s fiery turn as Superintendent of Police Abha Mathur in Jai Gangaajal was a powerful reminder of her acting mettle. Playing a righteous cop in a corrupt system, Priyanka infused her character with fierce integrity and layered emotional strength. She held her ground in a role typically reserved for male actors, delivering punchy dialogues and action with convincing authority.

4) Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took a significant leap in her career by portraying Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat pilots. Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the film is a biographical tribute to bravery and resilience. Janhvi delivered a performance that was both restrained and emotionally rooted, capturing the inner turmoil, courage, and determination of a young woman breaking barriers in a male-dominated institution.

5) Kangana Ranaut

Known for her fearless choices, Kangana Ranaut took to the skies in Tejas playing an Indian Air Force pilot on a daring mission. Kangana’s character was a symbolic tribute to countless unsung heroes in the defense forces. While the film leaned on action and high-stakes drama, Kangana brought her signature intensity and no-nonsense persona to the role, effectively portraying the resolve and self-sacrifice that defines military personnel.

6) Yami Gautam

In one of her most impactful performances, Yami Gautam played an intelligence officer, Pallavi Sharma, aiding India’s surgical strike after the Uri terror attack. Though not in combat, her character was pivotal in the operation’s planning and execution. Clad in a formal uniform, Yami exuded steely determination and calm intelligence, embodying the unsung heroes behind the scenes.

7) Diana Penty

While Parmanu was centered around India’s covert nuclear mission, Diana Penty stood her ground as an Army officer amidst a male-dominated ensemble. Her role added balance and strength to the narrative. Diana carried the uniform with poise and purpose, portraying quiet confidence and professional competence.