Kargil Vijay Diwas: Jackky Bhagnani to pay tribute to IAF with next film

Producer Jackky Bhagnani has been keeping busy with a lot on his plate these days but the most exciting project that the actor-producer is going to start working on is an upcoming film based on the role the Indian Air Force played during the Kargil war.

Jackky says that he has always been inspired by the work of the Indian Air Force and is excited to finally have an opportunity to tell their story through his lens, to the world.

Talking about his latest venture, the producer said, "I have been a huge fan of Air Force since the beginning, and what the Indian Air Force did in Kargil no one else in the world has been able to do it. So when I got the opportunity to meet Group Captain Anupam Banerjee Sahab, who was so gracious, humble and warm to speak with, I thought that this story must be told."

He further added, "After our 3-hour chat, the only thing he told me was to give him a promise that the pride of Indian Air Force will be maintained at all costs. I gave him my word, that as an Indian and as a young Indian filmmaker, we will achieve this with his guidance, and make a film that after watching it everyone will feel proud to be an Indian. I am fortunate that Banerjee sir has put his faith in me and allowed me to tell the story of Indian pride to the entire world."

Other than this film, Jackky Bhagnani is currently busy bankrolling 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

( With inputs from ANI )

