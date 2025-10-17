Karishma Kotak Rings in Her Mother’s Birthday and Pre-Diwali Celebrations in Greece

Karishma Kotak is in full celebration mode as she treated her mother to a memorable birthday getaway in the breathtaking landscapes of Greece—while also bringing in the warm spirit of Pre-Diwali festivities overseas! The actress and TV host, known for her elegance and close-knit bond with her family, turned the vacation into a double celebration filled with love, tradition, and stunning visuals. From exploring the picturesque streets of Santorini and Mykonos to enjoying family dinners against mesmerizing sunsets, Karishma made sure her mother’s birthday was nothing short of magical.

But the celebrations didn’t stop there! Adding an emotional and cultural touch, Karishma also brought Pre-Diwali joy to Greece, lighting diyas, dressing in festive ethnic wear, and sharing the essence of Indian tradition abroad. Fans were quick to applaud how beautifully she blended family, travel and culture in one joyous escape. Speaking about the trip, Karishma shared how special it was to honour her mother in such a beautiful destination while keeping festive traditions alive. The getaway reflected her deep appreciation for family, her cultural pride, and her love for creating unforgettable experiences. With radiant smiles, glamorous outfits, and heartwarming moments, Karishma Kotak’s Greek holiday has set major family goals, festive goals, and travel goals—all in one!