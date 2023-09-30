Karishma Tanna gets nominated for 'Scoop' at Busan Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Actor Karishma Tanna is on cloud nine as she has bagged a nomination for her performance in 'Scoop' at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Expressing her excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Karishma said, "I am incredibly happy and overwhelmed by the response 'Scoop' has received. Playing the character of Jagruti Pathak has been an enriching experience, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thankful to director Hansal Mehta for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible project."

'Scoop', created by Hansal Mehta, is a character-driven drama adapted from the book "Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison" by Jigna Vora. The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist whose life takes a dramatic turn when she is charged with the heinous murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen. The show takes us on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Prior to 'Scoop', Karishma gained fame for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. She was the first runner-up. She first came into the limelight with Balaji Telefilms' soap opera on Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and was known for her fun character, Indu in the show.

In September 2013, Karishma tasted her first commercial Bollywood success with her third film, Grand Masti.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor