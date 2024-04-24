Karisma Kapoor beats the heat with cool road trip pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actress Karisma Kapoor found a cool escape from the summer heat as she shared glimpses from her recent road trip.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Lolo delighted fans by dropping a series of pictures in her comfy outfit.

Sporting a laid-back look, she rocked a basic white t-shirt, grey pyjama, beige cap, and black sunglasses.

The caption of the post read, "Road-trippin."

In the first picture, Karisma radiated joy with her infectious smile while posing for the camera.

Other pictures showed her chic demeanour in candid poses, adding a touch of elegance to her road adventure.

The final picture captured a scenic moment from her journey, rounding up the delightful series of snapshots.

Soon after Karisma shared the post, her fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration.

One fan expressed, "Ultimately EVERY Road LEADS to a Whole WORLD!!"

Another praised her perfect smile, while a third dubbed her the "most beautiful lady in the world."

Earlier this month, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture to wish her mother, Babita Kapoor on her birthday.

Karisma dropped a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother along with a sweet message.

In the photo, baby Karisma can be seen posing along with Babita.

The message read, "Happy birthday to you gorgeous mama, OG Sunita forever. (My hair accessory though."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is garnering apperception for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

