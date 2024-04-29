Karisma Kapoor celebrates 'International Dance Day' with nostalgic video from 'Fiza'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actor Karisma Kapoor, who is known for her roles in popular movies like 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' Raja Hindustani' and 'Zubeidaa,' celebrated International Dance Day by sharing a nostalgic video with her fans.

The 'Zubeidaa' actress on Monday took to her Instagram account to drop a dance video from her 2000 movie 'Fiza.'

"Dance choreographed by the legendary #SarojKhan my teacher and guru," she wrote alongside the video.

Soon after the actress shared the clip, fans flooded the comments section.

One user wrote, "This was a legendary choreography done full justice by you ! Probably you best."

Another user commented, "One of your best dance performances."

"My most favorite dancer ever ! So ahead of the times with her western dance moves @therealkarismakapoor," penned a third user.

Fiza is a 2000 crime thriller film written and directed by Khalid Mohammed. The movie stars Karisma Kapoor as the eponymous lead, along with Hrithik Roshan as her terrorist brother and Jaya Bachchan as their mother.

Earlier in the day, Shahid Kapoor also dropped a throwback video from his dance rehearsals from Zee Cine Awards 2024.

"Beat pe Feat #InternationalDanceDay," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is garnering appreciation for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

