Karisma Kapoor enjoys 'New York night out' with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Karisma Kapoor is having fun with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in New York.

She took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures of the group along with a caption, "New York Night Out."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwzSjSnLXEQ/?img_index=1

Ranbir wore a black hoodie and a matching cap while Alia wore a green sweater. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt and black jacket.

Fans in the comments section urged the celebrities to upload some more pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently enjoying the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, she won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia has shared the Best Actor (Female) award with actor Kriti Sanon who also bagged the title for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor