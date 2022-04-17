Karisma Kapoor ready to tie the knot second time?

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at the groom's Bandra residence in the presence of family members and close friends. Karisma Kapoor was also seen attending the wedding. Karisma looked beautiful in an elegant white embroidered saree designed by Manish Malhotra.

A few years ago, Karisma was legally separated from her husband. Since then, netizens have been wondering when Karisma will get married again. In the midst of this, a picture from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding has raised the question of whether Karisma is really getting married for the second time. Recently, Karisma shared some photos of Ranbir's wedding on social media. In this post, a photo of Karisma sharing a glimpse of her reaction as Alia Bhatt’s Kaleera falls on her. What is special is that after seeing this photo, it is being said that Karisma will get married for the second time.

Karisma to get married for second time?

Karisma took to her social media account to show the difference between Instagram versus Reality. She went on and informed her social media following that the Kaleere fell on her. Sharing the photos, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Instagram VS Reality The Kaleera fell on me guys! #couldibemoreexcited #merebhaikishaadihai (sic).”