Karisma Kapoor shares stunning sunkissed selfies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actress Karisma Kapoor recently treated fans as she shared sunkissed selfies on social media.

Karisma on Sunday took to her Instagram Stories to share her pictures.

Wearing a white shirt, the 'Zubeidaa' actress looked stunning as she kept her hair down and makeup subtle.

Earlier this month, Karisma shared glimpses from her recent road trip.

Sporting a laid-back look, she rocked a basic white t-shirt, grey pyjama, beige cap, and black sunglasses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6IaiNprlcE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The caption of the post read, "Road-trippin."

In the first picture, Karisma radiated joy with her infectious smile while posing for the camera.

Other pictures showed her chic demeanour in candid poses, adding a touch of elegance to her road adventure.

The final picture captured a scenic moment from her journey, rounding up the delightful series of snapshots.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is garnering apperception for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

