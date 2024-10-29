Karnataka High Court to pronounce order on Darshan interim bail plea on Wednesday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 : On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court reserved its order on an application filed by Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas seeking interim bail on medical grounds to undergo spine surgery.

Darshan has been named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy case where a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9.

The court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the interim bail plea filed Darshan.

Actor Darshan was earlier transferred to Bellary Jail after a photo of him with a rowdy-sheeter in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail went viral. In response, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "If this person is being given extra privileges, it is wrong. Officers who have facilitated such privileges should be held accountable."

Seven prison officials were suspended following orders from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

