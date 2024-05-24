'Kartam Bhugtam' sways cinephiles with its compelling storytelling

Mumbai, May 24 The recently released film 'Kartam Bhugtam', starring Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, and Madhoo, has been receiving a lot of positive responses.

The film stands as a testament to the power of genuine content in an industry often dominated by commercial considerations. The film's success is not merely measured in box office numbers, but in the fervent appreciation it has garnered from audiences who have embraced its narrative with open arms.

Word of mouth has become the film's most potent marketing tool, ensuring that audiences flock to theatres in huge numbers. The journey of ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ is marked by a groundswell of support from cinephiles who have championed its cause, spreading the word through recommendations.

Cinema chains have taken notice of the film's remarkable performance, with consistent growth observed day after day. As a result, more screens have been opened to accommodate the surging demand, signalling an upward trajectory for Soham P Shah's directorial venture.

‘Kartam Bhugtam’ is produced by Gandhar Films.

