Karthik Subbaraj says he is "overwhelmed" with audience's reaction for 'Jigarthanda DoubleX'

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 : Director Karthik Subbaraj, who worked mainly in Tamil cinema and is known for his movies like 'Pizza', 'Petta', 'Jigarthanda', talked about his action comedy film 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' and said that he is happy to see the kind of response, the movie is receiving from the audience.

He told ANI, "The movie got released this November 10 for the occasion of Diwali. Since the day of release, we have been getting a positive response. We as a team are very happy and overwhelmed with how the audience is reacting to this film."

The story is set in 1975. It is a prequel to 'Jigarthanda' (2014) and stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. Lawrence is seen as a gangster, who wants to challenge Tamil cinema's traditional perceptions of skin colour. SJ Suryah plays a director in the film, who was Satyajit Ray's former assistant and aspires to make a film with Lawrence's character.

'Jigarthanda Double X' also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Earlier, producer Kaarthekeyen Santhanam said in a statement, "We had a fruitful and extensive shoot spread across many locations for this big project. We are eagerly looking forward to releasing 'Jigarthanda Double X' for Diwali this year."

Director Karthik Subbaraj shared, "The film is a creatively satisfying experience for all of us. We had shot '

'Jigarthanda Double X' was shot in some of the most exotic locations. "I am sure we are going to present a very exciting experience to the audience. I sincerely thank my actors, technicians and all others who supported this huge project," he said.

The movie is an action gangster genre just like 'Jigarthanda' written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

National award-winning cinematographer Tirru, who shares a great rapport with Karthik Subbaraj and worked together in films such as 'Mercury' and Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta', is the Director of Photography for 'Jigarthanda Double X'.

Music for the movie is by Santhosh Narayanan who has scored for 'Jigarthanda' and has been part of most of Karthik's earlier movies as well.

